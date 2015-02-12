FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus Energy to cut 15 pct jobs, reports bigger loss
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Cenovus Energy to cut 15 pct jobs, reports bigger loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest independent oil producer, said it would cut 15 percent jobs and reported a much bigger quarterly loss, hurt by weak oil prices.

Net loss ballooned to C$472 million ($375.65 million), or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$58 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported an operating loss, which excludes most one-time items, of C$590 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share

In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an operating profit of C$212 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = C$1.2565) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Scott Haggett; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.