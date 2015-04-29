FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus says expenses to be at low end of 2015 forecast
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Cenovus says expenses to be at low end of 2015 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 - Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada’s No.2 independent oil producer, said it expects operating expenses to be at the near the low end of its forecast range for 2015.

The company reported a net loss of C$668 million ($554 million), or 86 Canadian cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with profit of C$247 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said the net loss was partly due to non-operating unrealized foreign exchange losses of C$514 million.

$1 = 1.2066 Canadian dollars Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.