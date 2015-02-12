FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cenovus Energy says it has room for further spending cuts
February 12, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Cenovus Energy says it has room for further spending cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada’s No. 2 independent oil producer, said on Thursday that it could cut another C$500 million ($400.6 million) from its 2015 capital spending budget if oil prices fall further.

The company has already twice slashed its 2015 capital spending budget to cope with oil prices that have fallen by more than half since June. While Chief Executive Officer Brian Ferguson said Cenovus was comfortable with its current spending target of C$1.8 billion to C$2 billion, there is room for additional cuts if prices continue to fall.

$1 = 1.2482 Canadian dollars Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

