FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus confirms it is in talks to sell royalty lands
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

Cenovus confirms it is in talks to sell royalty lands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, June 19 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc confirmed on Friday it is in discussions with another party about the sale of its royalty interest and mineral fee title lands.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Cenovus, Canada’s second largest independent oil producer, is in exclusive talks to sell the assets to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in a deal that could fetch roughly C$2.5 billion to C$3 billion.

The assets are privately held oil- and gas-producing parcels of land not subject to the royalties that producers pay to governments on publicly owned lands. Instead, producers pay a government mineral tax, while royalties go to the property owners.

Cenovus said on Friday there was no assurance any agreement will result from the discussions, and that it does not intend to comment again until a decision is reached.

In a note to clients on Friday, following news of the planned sale, CIBC analyst Arthur Grayfer said that, given the likely size of the proceeds, Cenovus would have to sell both third-party and company-owned lands in one large transaction. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.