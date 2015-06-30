FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus to sell royalty business to Ontario Teachers'
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Cenovus to sell royalty business to Ontario Teachers'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said it would sell its royalty business, Heritage Royalty Limited Partnership, to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

The decision to sell the business was made after considering several alternatives including an initial public offering, Cenovus said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cenovus said it expects gross cash proceeds of about $3.3 billion. It was not immediately clear if the amount was in Canadian dollars or U.S. dollars.

Heritage Royalty holds about 4.8 million gross acres of royalty interest and mineral fee title lands in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Cenovus said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.