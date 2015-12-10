FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cenovus Energy to lower capital spending in 2016
December 10, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Cenovus Energy to lower capital spending in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said it expects to spend between C$1.4 billion ($1.03 billion) and C$1.6 billion in 2016, 19 percent lower than its estimated budget for this year, in response to a steep decline in crude prices.

Cenovus said even if Brent crude prices remain in the $40 per barrel range through 2016, company expects to continue to fund its current dividend level. ($1 = C$1.35 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

