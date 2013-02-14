FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cenovus supports Canadian West-East pipeline plan
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Cenovus supports Canadian West-East pipeline plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc will make a large show of support for TransCanada Corp’s plan to ship oil sands-derived crude to Eastern Canada in a converted natural gas pipeline when bids for capacity are called, an executive said on Thursday.

“We believe it is very important for the country, Canada, to move volumes to export off the East Coast as well as to Quebec for refineries there,” Cenovus Vice President Don Swystun said on a conference call. “So we will be having a significant participation when that line goes to open season.”

Cenovus has committed volumes to several other proposed pipelines as well, including 175,000 barrels a day to the Enbridge Inc Northern Gateway and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion projects, and 150,000 barrels a day to TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL and Enbridge’s Gulf Coast projects, Swystun said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.