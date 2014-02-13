Canada's Cenovus posts smaller loss as oil sands production rises

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter net loss, helped by higher production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.

The company’s net loss narrowed to C$58 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$117 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, was C$212 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$188 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Cenovus’s production at Christina Lake rose 13 percent to almost 114,000 net barrels per day in the fourth quarter.