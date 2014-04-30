FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Cenovus posts higher profit as oil sands production rises
April 30, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Canada's Cenovus posts higher profit as oil sands production rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by increased production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.

The company’s profit jumped to C$247 million ($225.25 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$171 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, fell to C$378 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$391 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Cenovus’s production at Christina Lake rose 48 percent to an average of 65,738 net barrels per day. ($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

