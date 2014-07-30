FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cenovus' profit triples as oil sands production jumps
July 30, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Cenovus' profit triples as oil sands production jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada’s No.2 independent oil producer, said its second-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by increased production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.

The company’s net income rose to C$615 million ($566 million), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$179 million, or 24 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Oil sands production at the Christina Lake project jumped 77 percent to average nearly 68,000 barrels per day (bpd). Total production rose by a third to average almost 125,000 bpd.

Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose 85 percent to C$473 million, or 62 Canadian cents. ($1 = 1.0867 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

