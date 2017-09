CALGARY, Alberta, July 24 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada’s No. 2 independent oil company, said on Wednesday it has scheduled a maintenance shutdown at its 110,000 barrel per day Foster Creek oil sands project beginning in late September.

The company said the shutdown will reduce its expected third-quarter output by 5,000 barrels per day and fourth-quarter production by 2,000 bpd.