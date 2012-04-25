FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Cenovus extends search for Telephone Lake partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc said on Wednesday it is still searching for a joint-venture partner for its planned Telephone Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.

Brian Ferguson, the company’s chief executive, said on a conference call that current market conditions, in which oil sands crudes are selling at a significant discount to North American benchmark prices, has made the search for a partner more difficult.

He added that the company is not in a rush to complete a transaction.

