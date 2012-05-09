FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Centamin gold output rises, shares up
May 9, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Centamin gold output rises, shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 gold production at flagship Sukari rises 9 pct

* Q1 profit falls 4 pct to $54.3 mln

* Shares rise as much as 4.5 pct

May 9 (Reuters) - Egypt-focused miner Centamin Plc said quarterly production at its flagship Sukari gold mine rose 9 percent, sending its shares up as much as 4.5 percent.

Production at Sukari - the first large-scale modern gold mine in Egypt - rose to 49,071 ounces for the first quarter from 45,204 ounces a year earlier.

Centamin backed its production forecast of 250,000 ounces of gold for the year - 25 percent above last year’s output. This would come at a cash cost of $550 per ounce, the company said in a statement.

“With our commitment to a continued capex and exploration programme, the periods ahead will see sustained growth on many fronts in both Egypt and Ethiopia,” said Centamin Chairman Josef El-Raghy.

The company’s pretax profit fell to $54.3 million for the quarter ended March 31 from $56.1 million a year ago, offsetting gains from higher average price, which rose nearly 21 percent to $1,694.

Centamin shares were up about 2 percent at 62.3 pence at 7.43 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They touched a high of 63.75 pence earlier in the session.

