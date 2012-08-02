FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centamin says operations resume at flagship mine in Egypt
August 2, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Centamin says operations resume at flagship mine in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Egypt-focused miner Centamin Plc said operations at its flagship Sukari gold mine resumed, about a week after they were halted due to labour unrest.

Activities at Sukari, Centamin’s only producing asset, were suspended after workers downed their tools over a dispute about pay increases.

The company was not immediately available for additional comment, but said in a statement that the labour unrest was “resolved to the company’s satisfaction with the co-operation of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority and the Ministry of Labour.”

The company had to temporarily halt operations in March over a similar issue.

Centamin said it would provide a further update on Aug. 14, when it reports its second-quarter results.

Shares in the company were trading almost flat at 66.05 pence at 1234 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

