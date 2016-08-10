FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold miner Centamin hikes FY production forecast
August 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Gold miner Centamin hikes FY production forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc raised its production guidance for 2016, aided by rising output from its Sukari mine in Egypt, and said its second-quarter core profit more than doubled.

The company said it expects to produce between 520,000 and 540,000 ounces of gold this year, up from 470,000 ounces earlier.

Centamin said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $101.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from $37.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

