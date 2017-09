Nov 5 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc lowered its full-year production forecast at its only operating gold mine, citing a decline in expected average grades of underground ore being mined in the current quarter.

Centamin expects the Sukari mine in Egypt to produce 370,000 to 380,000 gold ounces in 2014. It had earlier forecast 420,000 ounces. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)