Centamin reports 10.5 pct jump in gold production
October 9, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Centamin reports 10.5 pct jump in gold production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc reported a 10.5 percent rise in third-quarter output as it mined higher-grade ore at its Sukari mine in Egypt, and maintained it full-year production forecast.

The company said the Sukari mine achieved nameplate capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) during the quarter, with the potential for throughput rates to increase further during subsequent quarters.

Total production rose to 93,624 ounces in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 84,757 ounces a year earlier.

Centamin maintained its full-year production forecast of 420,000 ounces of gold. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

