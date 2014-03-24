FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centamin profit up as production jump offsets weak prices
March 24, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

Centamin profit up as production jump offsets weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin said its core profit rose by one percent in 2013 as higher production offset a sharp fall in gold prices last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in just over $234 million for the year to December, slightly below analysts’ consensus of $239 million according to Reuters I/B/E/S.

Centamin production rose by 36 percent in 2013, beating its output target by 12 percent and the company aims to grow production further this year. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

