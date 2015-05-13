Gold miner Centamin's core profit rises 55 pct

May 13 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc said its first-quarter core profit rose nearly 55 percent as increased gold sales and reduced costs offset lower prices for the metal.

The miner said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $53 million for the three months ended March 31 from $34.3 million a year earlier.

The company, which operates the Sukari mine in Egypt, said revenue rose 31.6 percent to $135.2 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)