Centamin Q2 gold production rises sequentially
July 9, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Centamin Q2 gold production rises sequentially

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc reported a 9 percent sequential increase in second-quarter production as it resolved the operational issues that affected output in the first quarter.

The company, whose flagship and only producing mine Sukari is located in Egypt, said gold production increased to 81,281 ounces for the quarter ended June 30.

Centamin maintained its full-year production estimate of 420,000 ounces of gold. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

