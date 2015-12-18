FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Centene raises 2015 profit view
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Centene raises 2015 profit view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on 2016 forecast)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Centene Corp raised its 2015 profit forecast and reaffirmed its guidance for revenue, ahead of completing its $6.3 billion acquisition of smaller health insurer Health Net Inc.

The company said it now expected a 2015 profit of $2.90-$2.94 per share, excluding costs related to the acquisition, above its earlier forecast of $2.74-$2.82 per share.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Centene still expects premium and service revenues of $21.0 billion to $21.3 billion. The company will also host an investor meeting on Friday morning to discuss its forecast.

Centene struck a deal to buy Health Net in July in the midst of an unprecedented flurry of healthcare deals that saw various parts of the industry consolidate. The company expects the deal to be completed in February.

The company also forecast 2016 revenue of $41.2-$42.0 billion, and an adjusted profit of $4.10-$4.40 per share. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.