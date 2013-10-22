FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Centene's profit beats estimates
October 22, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

Health insurer Centene's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, partly due to a recent contract win in Kansas, and raised its full-year forecast for premium and services revenue.

Centene said it now expected full-year premium and services revenue to be $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion compared with $10.3 billion-$10.6 billion it forecast in July.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $49.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 88 cents per share. Analysts had expected 84 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Premium and services revenue rose 24 percent to $2.73 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
