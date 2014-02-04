FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Health insurer Centene's profit surges due to new contracts
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Health insurer Centene's profit surges due to new contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a nearly six-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by new contract wins and expansion of existing contracts.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $53.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $9.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding discontinued operations, profit was 84 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, ahead of analysts’ estimates of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Premium and services revenue rose about 31 percent to $2.86 billion as Centene won new contracts in Kansas, California and New Hampshire, and expanded existing contracts in Mississippi, Ohio and Florida.

The company, which has posted better-than-expected profit every quarter in the last fiscal year, said it began serving members enrolled in health insurance exchanges in nine states in January.

Centene raised its full-year premium and service revenue forecast due to the health insurer fee under the Affordable Care Act and to account for the benefit from its acquisition of a majority stake in home health services provider U.S. Medical Management LLC.

The company now expects full-year premium and service revenue of $13.8-$14.3 billion, compared with the $13.5-$14.0 billion it forecast in December.

Centene maintained its 2014 earnings forecast of $3.50-$3.80 per share.

The company’s health benefits ratio, a measure of medical expenses expressed as a percentage of premium revenue, fell to 88.1 percent in the quarter from 90.7 percent a year earlier, partly due to increased premium rates in Texas.

Total revenue, which includes premium tax, rose to $2.93 billion from $2.27 billion.

Centene’s shares closed at $59.11 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.