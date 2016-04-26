FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Health insurer Centene's Q1 revenue rises 36 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Health insurer Centene's Q1 revenue rises 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say revenue rose to $6.95 billion from $5.13 billion, not to $7 billion from $5 billion)

April 26 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a near 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher enrollments in its Medicaid plans and the acquisition of rival Health Net.

Centene, which focuses on government-backed health insurance plans, posted a net loss of $17 million, or 14 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, due to acquisition-related expenses.

The company earned $63 million, or 51 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose to $6.95 billion from $5.13 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.