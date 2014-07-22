FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Centene's profit jumps 24 percent
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Centene's profit jumps 24 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show profit rose)

July 22 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp posted a 24 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by a nearly 50 percent jump in premium and services revenue.

The company also bumped up the lower end of its full-year profit forecast to a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share, from $3.60 to $3.90.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $48.9 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $39.5 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

