FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centene profit beats estimates due to higher Medicaid members
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Centene profit beats estimates due to higher Medicaid members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit in the third quarter as it signed on more Medicaid members.

The company said its total membership count increased 42 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 million as of Sept. 30. About 70 percent of the total were Medicaid members.

Net profit attributable to Centene rose to $82.6 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $49.4 million or 87 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.01 per share. Total revenue rose to $4.35 billion from $2.8 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 96 cents per share on revenue of $4.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.