Centene profit beats estimates due to higher Medicaid members

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit in the third quarter as it signed on more Medicaid members.

The company said its total membership count increased 42 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 million as of Sept. 30. About 70 percent of the total were Medicaid members.

Net profit attributable to Centene rose to $82.6 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $49.4 million or 87 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.01 per share. Total revenue rose to $4.35 billion from $2.8 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 96 cents per share on revenue of $4.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)