a year ago
Health insurer Centene's 2nd-qtr revenue nearly doubles
July 26, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Health insurer Centene's 2nd-qtr revenue nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp said its quarterly revenue nearly doubled, helped by the acquisition of rival Health Net.

Centene, which focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said net earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders rose to $170 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $88 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $10.90 billion from $5.51 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

