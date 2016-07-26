Health insurer Centene's 2nd-qtr revenue nearly doubles

July 26 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp said its quarterly revenue nearly doubled, helped by the acquisition of rival Health Net.

Centene, which focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said net earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders rose to $170 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $88 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $10.90 billion from $5.51 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)