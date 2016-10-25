Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit surges 56 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 56 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by its Health Net acquisition and higher enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.

Centene, which primarily focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said net earnings attributable rose to $145 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $93 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue nearly doubled to $10.85 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)