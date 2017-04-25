FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue jumps 69 pct
April 25, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 4 months ago

Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue jumps 69 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 69 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its Health Net acquisition and higher enrollments.

Centene, which primarily focuses on government-backed health insurance plans, posted a net profit of $139 million, or 79 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $16 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $11.72 billion from $6.95 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

