Center Parcs owner Blackstone picks banks for 2.5 bln stg london listing - source
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Center Parcs owner Blackstone picks banks for 2.5 bln stg london listing - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity group Blackstone has hired Bank of America Merril Lynch and Morgan Stanley to act as global co-ordinators for an upcoming listing on London’s stock exchange, a source said on Tuesday.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank were also chosen to work on the listing, which would value the company at 2.5 billion sterling, the source said, declining to be named.

Blackstone has owned Center Parcs since 2006. The source said a decision is yet to be taken on the timing of the initial public offering.

News of Blackstone’s hiring the banks was first reported by Sky News, citing separate sources.

Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
