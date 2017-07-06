July 6 Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. said it would buy enterprise software companies Syncsort Inc and Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $1.26 billion.

Clearlake Capital will merge the two firms and sell a significant stake in the combined company to Centerbridge.

Clearlake will retain a "meaningful" stake in the combined company, the firm said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)