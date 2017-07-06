BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. said it would buy enterprise software companies Syncsort Inc and Vision Solutions Inc from Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $1.26 billion.
Clearlake Capital will merge the two firms and sell a significant stake in the combined company to Centerbridge.
Clearlake will retain a "meaningful" stake in the combined company, the firm said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.