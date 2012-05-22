FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank CenterCredit Q1 net profit halves
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Bank CenterCredit Q1 net profit halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank CenterCredit, Kazakhstan’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit halved to 578 million tenge ($3.9 million).

The bank made a 2011 net profit of 2.7 billion tenge and expects to increase that to 4.0 billion in 2012.

Kookmin Bank is the largest single shareholder in CenterCredit with a 41.9 percent stake. Businessman Bakhtybek Baiseitov owns 25.1 percent and the International Finance Corporaton 10.0 percent.

Earlier this month, CenterCredit partially repurchased its 2014 Eurobond, buying back $145 million of the issue at 104.25 percent. The issue still has $332.5 million outstanding bonds bearing a coupon of 8.625 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.