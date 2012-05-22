Bank CenterCredit Q1 net profit halves

ALMATY, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank CenterCredit, Kazakhstan’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit halved to 578 million tenge ($3.9 million).

The bank made a 2011 net profit of 2.7 billion tenge and expects to increase that to 4.0 billion in 2012.

Kookmin Bank is the largest single shareholder in CenterCredit with a 41.9 percent stake. Businessman Bakhtybek Baiseitov owns 25.1 percent and the International Finance Corporaton 10.0 percent.

Earlier this month, CenterCredit partially repurchased its 2014 Eurobond, buying back $145 million of the issue at 104.25 percent. The issue still has $332.5 million outstanding bonds bearing a coupon of 8.625 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor)