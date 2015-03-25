FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- CenterOak appoints Jeff Moredock, Megan Kneipp vice presidents
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 25, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- CenterOak appoints Jeff Moredock, Megan Kneipp vice presidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Dallas-based private equity firm CenterOak Partners LLC appointed Jeff Moredock and Megan Kneipp vice presidents.

Moredock, who joins from Brazos Private Equity Partners, will be CenterOak’s vice president and support its investment and monitoring activities, the firm said.

Kneipp joins from Credit Suisse and she will be vice president for business development and investor relations.

CenterOak also appointed Casey Gribble associate.

She will join CenterOak in June from Credit Suisse in Houston. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.