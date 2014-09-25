FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Center Parcs owner hires Rothschild to assist a 2 bln stg exit -Sky News
September 25, 2014 / 7:24 PM / 3 years ago

Center Parcs owner hires Rothschild to assist a 2 bln stg exit -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group LP, owner of Center Parcs, has appointed investment bank Rothschild to prepare a 2 billion pound ($3.3 billion) sale or flotation of the British holiday resorts group, Sky News reported.

Among the options on which Rothschild will advise Blackstone and Center Parcs’ board is a further refinancing that would enable shareholders to land a big payday ahead of a sale or stock market listing, the broadcaster said.

(bit.ly/1DyYVmq).

Blackstone has owned Center Parcs since 2006.

Blackstone, Center Parcs and Rothschild were not immediately available for comment.

1 US dollar = 0.6135 British pound Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; editing by David Clarke

