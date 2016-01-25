FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Centerra Gold employee killed in mill accident at Kyrgyz mine
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Centerra Gold employee killed in mill accident at Kyrgyz mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on Kumtor mine, paragraphs 3-5)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A worker at Centerra Gold Inc’s Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan was fatally injured while working the night shift on Sunday, the Canadian mining company said on Monday.

The employee was working at the ore conveyor at the mine’s mill at the time, the company said in a statement. An internal investigation has been launched, and Kyrgyz police and other relevant regulatory authorities have been contacted.

The Kumtor mine is the biggest foreign investment in Kyrgyzstan and accounted for 7.4 percent of the Central Asian nation’s GDP in 2014.

The Kyrgyzstan government and Toronto-based Centerra have been in drawn-out on-and-off talks on restructuring the ownership of the mine. The ex-Soviet republic currently owns a 32.7 percent stake in Centerra.

On Dec. 22 the government said it had stopped talks with Centerra because the current agreement “ran counter to the country’s national interests.” (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.