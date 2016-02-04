FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kyrgyzstan may sue Centerra Gold over stake dilution
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kyrgyzstan may sue Centerra Gold over stake dilution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context, background)

BISHKEK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan may sue Canada’s Centerra Gold over its plans to issue additional shares, which will dilute the Central Asian nation’s stake slightly, a Kyrgyz representative on Centerra’s board said on Thursday.

“Our goal is to protect Kyrgyzstan’s stake,” said board member Kylychbek Shakirov.

Separately, a spokeswoman for state-owned firm Kyrgyzaltyn, which holds the stake on behalf of the government, said it was working on an agreement with a foreign law firm which would tackle the matter.

Kyrgyz officials said in December that a planned issue of shares by Centerra would reduce Kyrgyzstan’s stake in the company to 32.1 pecent from 32.7 percent.

Kyrgyzstan and Centerra are engaged in a separate, long-running dispute over Kumtor, the country’s biggest gold mine which Centerra operates. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jack Stubbs and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.