a year ago
Kyrgyz president orders legal review of Centerra deals
June 14, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Kyrgyz president orders legal review of Centerra deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev ordered state prosecutors on Tuesday to review the legality of agreements signed with Canada's Centerra Gold in 2003-2004 and 2009, his office said in a statement.

Centerra operates Kyrgyzstan's biggest gold mine, Kumtor, and has been locked in a bitter dispute with the Central Asian nation's government over profit sharing. The company turned to international arbitration last month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty, editing by Louise Heavens)

