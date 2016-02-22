FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centerra Gold cuts reserve estimate at Kyrgyz Kumtor mine
February 22, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Centerra Gold cuts reserve estimate at Kyrgyz Kumtor mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Centerra Gold which operates Kyrgyzstan’s largest gold mine, Kumtor, has cut its proven and probable gold reserves by 495,000 contained ounces, the company said on Monday.

Kumtor’s proven and probable reserves total an estimated 5.6 million ounces of contained gold as of December 31, 2015, it said in a statement, down from 6.1 million ounces a year earlier. The company processed 658,000 contained ounces in 2015. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

