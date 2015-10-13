FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centerra Gold appoints former AuRico head as CEO
October 13, 2015

Centerra Gold appoints former AuRico head as CEO

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Centerra Gold Inc said former AuRico Gold Inc Chief Executive Scott Perry would replace Ian Atkinson as its CEO, effective Nov. 1.

At AuRico, Perry had overseen the construction and development of the Young Davidson Mine in Ontario, prior to the company’s takeover by Alamos Gold Inc this year.

Atkinson, who has been the CEO since May 2012, would retire by the end of the year.

Centerra also appointed company veteran Frank Herbert as president. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

