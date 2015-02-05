FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centerra and Premier to jointly develop projects in Northern Ontario
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Centerra and Premier to jointly develop projects in Northern Ontario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc and Premier Gold Mines Ltd have agreed to jointly develop Premier’s Trans-Canada properties in Northern Ontario.

Centerra will pay an initial C$85 million ($67.84 million) for a 50 percent stake in the partnership, and could contribute a total of C$300 million in cash.

The properties include a group of mineral claims within the Geraldton-Beardmore Greenstone Belt, including Premier’s flagship Hardrock Project.

The board of the managing partnership will consist of four directors, two each from Centerra and Premier Gold Mines.

Premier had reached an agreement with Long Lake #58 First Nation in November last year to develop the Hardrock Project.

$1 = 1.2529 Canadian dollars Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.