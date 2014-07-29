FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centerra Gold swings to loss in 2nd quarter vs profit a year ago
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc swung to a loss in the second quarter, results showed on Tuesday, on the back of a lower gold price, higher share-based compensation and a charge for inventory at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan.

The Toronto-based gold company reported a net loss of $31.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the three months to the end of June. That compared with earnings of $1.6 million, or 1 cent, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)

