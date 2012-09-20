UPDATE 1-Centerra restarts Kumtor mill, shares rise

* Kyrgyzstan mill was shut down due to shortage of ore

* Company mining central pit at Kumtor mine

* Ore stockpiles are being rebuilt

* Mill expected to run at full capacity for rest of year

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc said on Thursday it had restarted the mill at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan, ending a 7-week shutdown after the company ran out of stockpiled ore for processing.

Shares rose 2.4 percent to C$12.24 on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after market open.

Centerra was forced to cut its planned output at Kumtor earlier this year as ice movement in the pit hindered mining.

The Toronto-based miner said it now mining ore from the central pit and plans to run the mill at full capacity for the rest of year while also rebuilding its stockpiles.

Centerra, which used the mill shutdown to perform planned and unplanned maintenance, expects to produce some 260,000 to 270,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the Canadian gold miner have climbed more than 20 percent this week on a streak of good news, but the stock remains down more than 30 percent so far this year.