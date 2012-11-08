FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centerra posts loss, raises gold reserves at Kyrgyzstan mine
November 8, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Centerra posts loss, raises gold reserves at Kyrgyzstan mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 loss $0.20/share vs year-ago profit $0.35

* Revenue falls 75 percent to $68.8 million

* Kumtor reserves up 58 percent, mine life extended

* Shares down 3.6 pct in morning trade

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Centerra Gold Inc fell on Thursday, a day after the Canadian gold miner reported a quarterly loss due to higher costs and sharply lower output at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan.

The Toronto-based miner increased its proven and probable reserves at the high-altitude gold mine by 58 percent, to 9.7 million ounces, extending Kumtor’s mine life by five years.

Centerra shares were off 39 Canadian cents to C$10.42 in morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Late Wednesday the company reported a net loss of $46.8 million, or 20 cents a share, for the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with earnings of $83.7 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding an abnormal mining charge related to ice removal and other one-time items, the loss was 10 cents a share. On that basis, analysts’ average forecast was a loss of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue slumped 75 percent to $68.8 million as production declined 72 percent to 42,723 ounces.

Lower grades, lower recoveries and reduced operations were all factors in the production decline. Centerra also reported far higher cash costs - $1,401 per ounce in the quarter compared with $556 a year earlier.

The average realized gold price in the quarter fell slightly to $1,667 from $1,705 in the year-ago quarter.

