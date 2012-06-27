FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kyrgyz MPs order revision to contract with Centerra
June 27, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Kyrgyz MPs order revision to contract with Centerra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK, June 27 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament on Wednesday rejected a motion to nationalise Centerra Gold’s flagship Kumtor venture, but gave a special commission until Oct. 1 to prepare a revised contract with the Canadian investor.

The final resolution, approved by a 67-11 vote, says that the Kyrgyz state must revise its current 33-percent stake in Centerra Gold and must have a share in Kumtor’s gold production.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely

