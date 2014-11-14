BRIEF-CDC releases new reports on Ebola cases in Liberia and US

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Centers For Disease Control And Prevention
* CDC releases new reports on Ebola cases in Liberia and the United States
* Effort to contain the Ebola epidemic in Liberia is showing preliminary signs of progress in some counties
* The report warns that Ebola has not been eliminated from Montserrado county
* Two other reports document a significant decrease in new Ebola cases in two of Liberia’s 15 counties
* CDC says containing the epidemic will require more intensive efforts to identify new cases
* CDC's morbidity,mortality weekly report warns that Ebola has not been eliminated from montserrado county