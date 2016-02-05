FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halma buys healthcare sensors maker CenTrak for about $140 mln
February 5, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Halma buys healthcare sensors maker CenTrak for about $140 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Halma Plc, a health and safety device maker, said it had bought CenTrak Inc, a privately owned maker of sensors, for about $140 million (95.9 million pounds), expanding its footprint in the U.S. healthcare market.

Halma said the deal, which was funded using its existing cash and debt facilities, would immediately add to earnings.

Newtown, Pennsylvania-based CenTrak’s technology allows for real-time monitoring of patient, staff, medical equipment, and hygiene compliance and temperature conditions, Halma said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

