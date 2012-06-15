COMMENT: BoE - Finally a pre-emptive central bank

LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Changes to the contingency liquidity facility by the BoE suggest that the bank is not taking any chances with the eurozone crisis, as policy makers worry over the flight of deposits from savers in other troubled economies. Unlike 2008 the BoE is no longer behind the curve in providing liquidity to banks as finally we see the first more significant and early pre-emptive action from a G20 CB.

The Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility, or ECTR, was initially announced in December 2011. In its first incarnation it was designed with 30-day term auctions and a fee of 125bps over the Bank Rate, although now the BoE has made the terms more generous, by cutting the premium over the Base Rate to 25bps and offering this liquidity for 6-months. The looser collateral criteria have been maintained. This means that it is more likely to be used as a cheap source of funding as opposed to being seen as a facility with a stigma attached.

The GBP money markets have already seen sharp a reduction in the way in which credit risk is perceived with IMM forward Libor/OIS spreads sharply lower. When the BoE announced the facility they made it clear that it was pre-emptive, so the changes suggest that liquidity shortage concerns are now at the forefront of BoE thinking and likely related to worries over the contagion effects of deposit flight from savers in the eurozone periphery. It could also reflect concerns over intermediation in the eurozone money markets where even collateralised lending is showing signs of stress.

The fact that the BoE governor King said that the “case for a further monetary easing is growing” suggests an expansion in QE directed at gilts is just around the corner and will come at the July BoE MPC meeting. An extra GBP50bn is likely but we should not rule out GBP75bn or even GBP100bn depending upon the environment. We don’t expect a cut in the base rate, but this is an option that cannot be ruled out should eurozone woes deepen. (Divyang Shah is global market strategist for IFR Markets in London; Editing by Julian Baker)