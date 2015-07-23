FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broker Central China seeking $330 mln in deep-discounted offer-IFR
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Broker Central China seeking $330 mln in deep-discounted offer-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Brokerage Central China Securities is seeking to raise about $330 million by selling new shares, IFR said on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the deal seen by it.

Central China Securities is offering 592.1 million new shares, or 90 percent of its Hong Kong-listed share capital at a fixed price of HK$4.28 ($0.5522) each, representing a steep 17.5 percent discount to its last traded price, the terms showed, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Central China Securities’ shares were suspended from trading earlier on Thursday. The funds will be used to support growth in its stock broking business including margin finance operations. ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

