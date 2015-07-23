UPDATE 1-Central China Securities seeks $330 mln in deep-discounted share offer -IFR

* New shares offered at 17.5 pct discount to last trade

* Proceeds to be used to fund margin finance business (Adds fund manager comment, margin finance growth in China, recent market volatility)

By Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Brokerage Central China Securities Holdings Co Ltd is seeking to raise about $330 million by selling new shares to fund its margin finance business, IFR said on Thursday, citing a term sheet.

The capital raising is the first by a brokerage since a stock market plunge earlier this month that wiped out more than $3 trillion of investors’ wealth. Before then, Chinese brokers had raised about $30 billion so far this year to meet unprecedented demand for margin finance from retail investors.

Excessive leverage positions in the stock market were partly to blame for the market meltdown, analysts said.

Starting Thursday, Central China Securities is offering 592.1 million shares, or 90 percent of its Hong Kong-listed share capital, at a fixed price of HK$4.28 ($0.5522) each, representing a 17.5 percent discount to its last traded price, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The discount is unusually large for a Hong Kong deal, where companies normally sell shares at a discount of 8 percent to 10 percent.

“Several of these smaller brokers are in urgent need of cash as they are trapped following the market crash, and the deep discount reflects that reality,” said Qing Chen, an executive director at Gold Mountains Asset Management.

“As markets stabilise, we expect the more smaller brokers to tap the markets,” Chen added.

Central China Securities halted trading of its shares on Thursday after it started selling the new shares, the company said in a statement without giving details of the sale.

The brokerage will use about 75 percent of funds raised to support growth in its stock broking business including margin finance operations, IFR reported. ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)