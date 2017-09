March 26 (Reuters) - Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd

* Says eyes risks including rising operation, labour costs, while e-commerce a challenge to traditional department stores

* Says 2013 net profit up 882.6 percent y/y at 570.3 million yuan ($91.95 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tet87v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)